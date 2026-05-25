City Government fetes outstanding Zamboangueño athletes

THE local government has recognized two outstanding Zamboangueño athletes who brought honor to Zamboanga City and the Philippines during a recent held national swimming and international weightlifting competitions.

Dr. Cecil Atilano, city sports director, said the honorees include weightlifters Albert Ian Delos Santos and Angeline Colonia for their achievement in the 2026 IWF Junior World Championships in Ismailia from May 2 to 8, 2026.

Atilano said Delos Santos bagged two gold medals and broke his own clean and jerk world record set during the 2025 SEA Games after lifting 187 kilograms (kg).

Colonia won two silver medals in snatch by lifting 80 kg in the snatch and totaling 177 kg in the women's 48-kg category.

Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Mayor Celso Lobregat and Atilano led the recognition rites and the presentation of checks representing the incentives based on Ordinance 565, during the flag raising ceremony Monday, May 25, at the City Hall grounds.

Delos Santos received P500,000 while his coach Diwa Delos Santos received P250,000.

Colonia received P400,000 while her coach, Gregorio Colonia, received P200,000.

Atilano said also recognized was swimmer Venice Adeline Dulla for her medal-winning performances in the Swim League Philippines Tidal Clash 1 and Swim League Philippines Tidal Clash 2 held at the Muntinlupa Aquatic Center.

Atilano said Dulla won gold in the 50-meter backstroke, silver in the 50-meter breaststroke, and bronze in the 50-meter freestyle during Tidal Clash 1, and added a bronze medal in the 100-meter freestyle during Tidal Clash 2.

Dulla is also entitled to cash incentives based on Ordinance 565. (SunStar Zamboanga)