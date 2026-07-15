City Government unveils P35.9-M school building project

THE Zamboanga City Government has unveiled a P35.9-million school building project in Labuan village to address classroom shortage and create a better learning environment.

Mayor Khymer Olaso led the turnover Tuesday, July 14, 2026, of the newly completed three-story 12-classroom building project in Labuan Central School, the construction of which was funded by the City Government.

It was implemented by a private contractor under the supervision of the City Engineer's Office.

Olaso said the project was made possible through the local taxes, noting that public funds are spent wisely to address the school's infrastructure needs.

He reminded the school community to take care of the facility, noting that it will serve as a comfortable learning hub dedicated to the betterment of the students.

After the unveiling ceremony, Olaso and Vice Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco led the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a P34.61 million school building project in Ayala village.

The project is a three-story, 12-classroom building that will rise at the Ayala Elementary School.

The implementation of the project is in line with the City Government's unrelenting support to the education sector.

Like the school building project in Labuan village, the project in Ayala will be also implemented by a private contractor under the supervision of the City Engineer's Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)