City gov’t allots P8.9M for Batang Pinoy participation

THE Zamboanga City Government has allocated P8.9 million for the city’s participation in the Batang Pinoy National Championships 2024 in Palawan.

Mayor John Dalipe said on Monday, November 18, 2024, that the city government is shouldering the athletes’ transportation expenses—both air fare and inland transportation—parade and delegation uniforms, including Anta rubber shoes.

Dalipe said each of the athletes of Zamboanga City will also received P7,500 allowance.

Dalipe said the city is sending 166-man delegation—133 athletes and 33 coaches—to the Batang Pinoy National Championships 2024 which will be held from November 23 to November 28 in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

Dalipe together with Dr. Cecil Atilano, city sports director, led the send-off ceremonies for the delegation of Zamboanga City held on Sunday, November 17, at the Joaquin F. Enriquez Memorial Sports Complex in Baliwasan.

During the ceremonies, Dalipe has encouraged the Zamboangueño athletes to aspire for sports greatness, as he reiterated his commitment to sports and youth development programs.

The Batang Pinoy, also known as the Philippine Youth Games, is the national youth sports competition of the Philippines for athletes under 15 years old to include out of school youth. (SunStar Zamboanga)