City gov’t gives P12.3-M cash incentives to elderlies

THE City Government of Zamboanga distributed some P12.3 million cash incentives for two quarters to 6,171 elderlies in four of this city’s 98 villages, an official said Saturday, November 16, 2024.

Mayor John Dalipe, who led the distribution of the cash incentive, said each of the beneficiaries received P2,000 which covers the incentive for the first and second quarters of 2024.

Dalipe said the distribution of the cash incentives was held simultaneously from Thursday, November 14, until Friday, November 15 at the Don Pablo Lorenzo Memorial High School gymnasium in Sta. Maria, Baliwasan Central School covered court and the Tumaga Central School covered court.

Dalipe said that of the 6,171 beneficiaries, 3,076 were from Sta. Maria; 1,895 were from Baliwasan and 1,200 from Tumaga.

He said the grant of the P1,000 cash incentive per quarter to residents aged 60 and above is one of the initiatives of his administration in line with its commitment to the welfare and protection of senior citizens in Zamboanga City. (SunStar Zamboanga)