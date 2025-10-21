City workers, village official warned vs illegal drug use

MAYOR Khymer Olaso issued a stern warning to all City Government employees, including village officials, found positive of using illegal drugs.

Olaso issued the warning after his recent visit to different city government offices and villages and the conduct of surprise drug tests on employees and village officials.

"I don't want any drug addict working in the local government and I am very serious on this," Olaso said Tuesday, October 21.

He said some City Government employees and village officials were found positive during the surprise drug tests.

However, these results are subject for confirmation in Manila.

Olaso urged those found to be involved in the use of drugs to either resign or face consequences.

"How can we win the war against drugs if our employees themselves are using drugs?" he asked. (SunStar Zamboanga)