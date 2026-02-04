Civilians surrender guns in Sulu town

CIVILIANS in Laminusa Island, in the town of Siasi, Sulu, have surrendered assorted firearms to authorities in support of efforts to declare the island town a gun-free and peace-centered community, the military said Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

The voluntary surrender of firearms was facilitated by troops of the 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB) under the 11th Infantry Division's (11ID) 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde), in close coordination with village officials of Laminusa.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, commander of 104IB, said the surrendered firearms included one Garand rifle and two Carbine rifles as well as one magazine, and 13 caliber .30 ammunition.

The surrendered firearms were turned over to the 104IB for proper documentation and disposition.

Dalumpines noted that the surrender reflects the positive results of sustained dialogue, confidence-building, and respectful engagement between troops and local communities, which encourage residents to support peaceful and lawful solutions.

He said the activity was undertaken in coordination with local leaders like Tengah village chairperson Rashdi Maung, Kongkong village chairperson Adekin Sarripudin, and Puukan village chief Rodia Haddari, as part of continuing efforts to strengthen community-based peace mechanisms.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, emphasized that every surrender of firearms is a concrete step toward sustaining peace, underscoring the importance of local government unit-led initiatives with the security sector as a partner.

Meanwhile, Major General Leonardo Pe a, 11ID commander, lauded the collaborative effort, highlighting that lasting peace is achieved through trust, dialogue, and shared responsibility among communities, local leaders, and security forces.

Similar engagements will continue across island municipalities to further consolidate peace gains and prevent the resurgence of armed threats. (SunStar Zamboanga)