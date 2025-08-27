Classes in Zamboanga City remains suspended

SCHOOL officials have been directed to ensure learning continuity and to protect students from risks by using alternative delivery modes while face-to-face classes are suspended in Zamboanga City.

Mayor Khymer Olaso issued the directive as suspension of face-to-face classes in all levels, both in public and private schools in Zamboanga City, entered on second day Wednesday, August 27, 2025, due to unstable weather condition.

"I am encouraging the school officials to adopt or implement in the meantime the alternative mode of teaching like modular or online classes to ensure learning continuity," Olaso said.

Olaso ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes Wednesday, August 27, as Zamboanga City continues to experience inclement weather due to Southwest Monsoon.

The order of Olaso is in conformity with Department of Education Order 022 series of 2024 that outlines guidelines for suspending in-person classes during disasters or emergencies.

Olaso called on the residents to stay safe and move to higher ground in cases of flashflood in their community.

He also advised village officials and health workers to ensure the prompt distribution of medicines to prevent flood-related diseases like leptospirosis.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) continues to monitor the situation in the city s 98 barangays and is ready to deploy resources in case of emergencies.

Dr. Elmeir Jade Apolinari, CDRRMO chief, has advised the Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction Management to be stay vigilant in their respective community. (SunStar Zamboanga)