Classes suspended in Zamboanga City due to inclement weather

THE City Government of Zamboanga has suspended classes at all levels, both public and private schools, Friday afternoon, September 18, 2026, due to inclement weather condition.

Mayor Khymer Olaso told the school officials and students to go home and not to roam elsewhere for their safety.

“Go home immediately. Avoid roaming around that might endanger your lives,” Olaso said in his advisory.

The mayor noted that a female student from a local school drowned while five others were rescued at Tumaga River in Sitio Canucutan, Barangay Pasonanca on July 18 after they went swimming following a dance rehearsal amid the inclement weather.

He also advised parents to monitor the activities of their children following the suspension of classes Friday.

The state weather bureau said at 3 a.m. Friday, the low pressure area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data over the coastal waters of Dumaran, Palawan.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pag-asa) said that cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms will prevail over Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi due to LPA.

Pag-asa said that flash floods or landslides may happen due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Winds will be Light to Moderate from Southwest to Southeast with Slight to Moderate.

Dr. Elmeir Jade Apolinario, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) chief, advised stranded commuters to call 911 emergency services for assistance.

Apolinario said vehicles will be provided free rides to commuters particularly students who were stranded due to the downpour caused by the LPA.

He said they will also dispatch emergency vehicles to assist people who are stranded in flooded areas of the city.

He alerted the Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils to monitor their respective communities, particularly along riverbanks and flood-prone areas. (SunStar Zamboanga)