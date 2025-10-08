Coast guard leads mangrove planting in Zamboanga del Norte

A TOTAL of 700 mangrove propagules were successfully planted Wednesday, October 8, 2025, in the province of Zamboanga del Norte.

The Coast Guard Station (CGS)-Zamboanga del Norte said the mangrove propagules were planted in a 1,500 square meters area in San Pedro village, Dapitan City.

"The activity aims to protect coastal communities from erosion and storm surges, enhance marine biodiversity, and contribute to climate change mitigation through carbon sequestration," the CGS-Zamboanga del Norte said in a statement.

The CGS-Zamboanga del Norte said the activity also seeks to raise environmental awareness and promote active community participation in local conservation efforts.

The initiative reflected the Philippine Coast Guard's continued commitment to environmental stewardship and community resilience, according to CGS-Zamboanga del Norte.

The activity was participated by the 315th Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary Squadron, and on-the-job training Criminology Students from Jose Rizal Memorial State University. (SunStar Zamboanga)