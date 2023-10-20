Coast guard men plant 600 mangrove propagules

PERSONNEL of the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) conducted a mangrove planting activity in an east coast village in Zamboanga City, on Friday, October 20, as part of its environment protection program.

Commodore Marco Antonio Gines, CGDSWM commander, said 600 mangrove propagules were planted on more or less 500 square meters area in Victoria village, east of Zamboanga City.

Gines said the activity was participated by the district personnel and participating personnel in other units.

Gines said that mangrove planting activities not only promote marine environmental protection but it's vital in protecting lives from erosion and storm surges.

“Moreover, mangroves serve as a breeding ground and habitat for a wide variety of aquatic species. Thus, the conduct of the said activity is also vital to our economy,” Gines said.

Planting new mangroves helps to reestablish the shoreline stabilization and buffering that coastal communities rely. (SunStar Zamboanga)