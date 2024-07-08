Coast Guard personnel arrested in entrapment operation

AUTHORITIES have arrested a Coast Guard personnel in an entrapment operation for estafa, the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) said Monday, July 8, 2024.

The CGDSWM said the entrapment was launched on Friday, July 5, in Zamboanga City.

The CGDSWM did not release the identity of the arrested Coast Guard personnel except to say she is assigned Coast Guard Logistics and Finance Management Center - Southwestern Mindanao.

The entrapment operation was launched following a report from an aspiring Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) applicant that the arrested personnel offered her assistance with her PCG application in exchange for P250,000 last June 27.

The arrested Coast Guard personnel is in the custody of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Regional Field Unit 9 pending the filing of estafa charges against her.

The entrapment operation was launched by a joint team of CIDG, Coast Guard, and Marine Battalion Landing Team-11.

The CGDSWM said the arrested Coast Guard personnel will also face an administrative case under the Revised Guidelines and Procedures on the Disposition of Violations of the Code of Conduct and Discipline for PCG Uniformed Personnel.

“Your Philippine Coast Guard reiterates its commitment to maintaining zero tolerance for actions that compromise the principles of fairness, integrity, and meritocracy,” the CGDSWM said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the CGDSWM urged the public to report any suspicious activities related to the PCG recruitment process. (SunStar Zamboanga)