Coast Guard rescues 28 people off Tawi-Tawi

TWENTY-EIGHT people aboard a motorboat drifting at sea were rescued by authorities in the province of Tawi-Tawi, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

The Coast Guard Station (CGS)-Central Tawi-Tawi said the 28 passengers were rescued aboard M/L Fatima Ameera on Monday, June 22, in the vicinity waters off Bongao, the province' capital.

The CGS-Central Tawi-Tawi said M/L Fatima Ameera was sailing to Bongao when its engine malfunctioned causing the motorboat to drift and send distress call.

Personnel of the CGS-Central Tawi-Tawi and Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS)-Bongao immediately responded and rescued the motorboat in distress.

"Through the prompt response and coordinated efforts of the responding units, M/L Fatima Ameera was safely rescued and towed to a secure location, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew," the CGS-Central Tawi-Tawi said in a statement.

The CGS-Central Tawi-Tawi said the successful operation demonstrates the PCG's steadfast commitment to maritime safety, security, and the protection of lives at sea within the waters of Tawi-Tawi. (SunStar Zamboanga)