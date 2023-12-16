Coast Guard rescues 4 fishermen

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has rescued four fishermen floating at sea near an island village off Zamboanga City, the PCG reported Friday, December 15.

The Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) said the fishermen were rescued by responding personnel of the Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS)-Sangali east of Tumalutab, this city on Thursday, December 14.

The CGDSWM did not release the identities of the four rescued fishermen except to say they are all residents of Sangali village, this city.

Investigation showed the four fishermen were fishing in the vicinity of Tumalutab Island when their motorboat capsized after they were battered by big waves due to inclement weather conditions.

Upon receipt of the incident report, personnel of the CGSS-Sangali, equipped with a speedboat together with two other motorboats launched a search and rescue and safely rescued the four fishermen in good physical condition.

The capsized motorboat and the fishermen were taken to the port of Sangali.

The rescued fishermen were turned over to their respective families and went home safely. (SunStar Zamboanga)