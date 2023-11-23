Coast Guard sea marshals arrest bomb threat suspect

PHILIPPINE Coast Guard (PCG) sea marshals have arrested one person who threatened to bomb a passenger vessel in the province of Tawi-Tawi, the PCG said Thursday, November 23, 2023.

The PCG said the bomb threat suspect was arrested around 8:24 p.m. Wednesday, November 22, at the port of Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi.

Before the arrest, two sea marshals Seaman First Class (SN1) Christian Leden Marquez and SN1 Elmer Dacanay received a report from a boat passenger that someone tried to kill him and was running amok on board the vessel.

The suspect, whose identity was withheld, also punched a personnel of the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) duty sea marshal and attempted to grab his service firearm.

Marquez and Dacanay helped the PMC marshal and successfully subdued and arrested the suspect, who said that he planted two bombs on board a passenger vessel.

The sea marshals immediately advised the boat captain to disembark all passengers as a precautionary measure.

Members of the PCG K9 Unit-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) then conducted paneling on board the vessel to ensure the safety of the passengers before boarding.

The arrested suspect was turned over to the Bongao Municipal Police Station for appropriate action.

Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, PCG commandant, lauded Marquez and Dacanay for the arrest of the suspect at the port of Bongao.

“The successful arrest of the bomb threat suspect who ran amok on board proves how professional, competent, and courageous our Coast Guard sea marshals are in fulfilling their mandated functions,” Gavan said. (SunStar Zamboanga)