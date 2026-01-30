Coast Guard seizes smuggled cigarettes aboard commercial ferry

THE Coast Guard Sea Marshal Force have seized a shipment of some P250,850 worth of smuggled cigarettes in an intelligence-driven law enforcement operation aboard a commercial ferry.

The Coast Guard Station (CGS)-Zamboanga said the shipment of smuggled cigarettes was intercepted aboard a commercial ferry during its voyage from Jolo, Sulu, to Zamboanga City on Tuesday, January 27.

The CGS-Zamboanga said duty Sea Marshals, acting on an intelligence report, conducted roving inspections onboard the vessel, leading to the discovery of abandoned bags containing imported cigarettes labeled “BOSQU.”

“The items were secured and safeguarded until the vessel’s arrival at the Port of Zamboanga,” the CGS-Zamboanga said in a statement.

A joint inventory conducted by Coast Guard personnel and Port Police accounted for eight bags containing 175 reams of smuggled cigarettes, with an estimated market value of P250,850.

The confiscated items were subsequently turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)