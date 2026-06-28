Coast guard strengthens campaign to protect Panglima Sugala mangroves

THE Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS)-Panglima Sugala and Marine Environmental Protection Team (MEPT)-Panglina Sugala continue to strengthen their campaign against illegal cutting of mangroves in its jurisdiction to protect the environment and marine resources.

The CGSS-Panglima Sugala said in a statement on Sunday, June 28, 2026, that mangroves are an important part of the ecosystem since they provide protection against strong waves and storm surges, prevent coastal erosion, and serve as habitat and spawning grounds for a variety of fish and other marine life.

The CGSS-Panglima Sugala noted that despite their importance, mangroves continue to face threats from illegal logging.

The CGSS-Panglima Sugala reminded the public that unauthorized cutting, destruction, or modification of mangroves is prohibited by law and may result in appropriate penalties and liability.

The personnel of the CGSS-Panglima Sugala said they remain steadfast in their commitment to protecting the mangroves and marine resources of the municipality through regular patrols of coastal area, conducting information campaigns, and coordinating with local governments and other environmental agencies.

The station also encouraged all citizens to immediately report any incidents of illegal mangrove cutting to the nearest Philippine Coast Guard office or relevant authorities.

"Let's work together to protect our mangroves to protect nature and ensure a safe and prosperous future for the next generation," the CGSS-Panglima Sugala said in a statement.

The municipality of Panglima Sugala, which is composed of seven villages, is a third class town in the province of Tawi-Tawi with a population of 52,657 as of the 2024 census.

The town known as "food basket" of Tawi-Tawi, the economy of Panglima Sugala relies heavily on agriculture and marine resources. (SunStar Zamboanga)