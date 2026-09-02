Coast Guard to establish task force camp in Zamboanga Sibugay

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is establishing a Multi-Purpose Task Force Camp in an island in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay to intensify regional maritime security operations.

Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, PCG commandant, said Wednesday, September 2, 2026, the task force camp will be located in Pandilusan Island in the town of Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The project was formalized through a Memorandum of Agreement and Deed of Usufruct signed on August 27 at the PCG National Headquarters in Port Area, Manila.

The signatories of the agreement include Gavan, Mayor Joshua Carlo Mendoza of Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay, and Zamboanga Sibugay First District Representative Marlo Bancoro.

Gavan said the vital infrastructure will bolster regional maritime security operations and support the active presence of the PCG, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Philippine National Police in maintaining peace, order, and protecting the island's Marine Turtle Sanctuary.

Mendoza emphasized the shared vision of the local government and the PCG.

"We look forward to a strong, productive, and lasting cooperation. May this signing serve as a symbol of our shared commitment to protect our people, serve our communities, and build a better future for Payao," Mendoza said in a statement.

Bancoro's joining the MOA signing event signifies congressional backing for the establishment of the task force camp and regional maritime security efforts.

Gavan expressed his gratitude to the Municipal Government of Payao and Congress for their unwavering support of the PCG's mandates. (SunStar Zamboanga)