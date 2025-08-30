Coastal cleanup drive unites youth, security forces, community in Sulu town

THE 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde), through its Civil-Military Operations Office, joined the conduct of coastal clean-up activity in Luuk, Sulu, as part of the unified efforts to protect the environment.

The activity was held on Friday, August 29, at Man’s Beach and Ana Bay Boulevard in Tandu Bato village, Luuk.

The activity was spearheaded by Luuk Councilor Jhana Mayam Arbison, Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation president, who was joined by SK chairpersons, youth and supported by personnel of the 1102Bde’s CMO led by Captain Julibert Pelong.

Representatives from the 545th Engineering Battalion, 15th CMO Battalion, 101st Infantry Battalion, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and civilian residents likewise participated in the activity.

The 1102Bde said that the coastal clean-up aimed to safeguard marine life from the hazards of plastic pollution, preserve the balance of coastal ecosystems, and protect human health from contamination.

“Beyond ecological protection, the activity also seeks to promote local tourism, support the economy, and raise public awareness on proper waste management,” the 1102Bde said in a statement.

The participants were organized into groups and assigned specific coastal areas to collect plastic, debris, and other waste materials. Waste segregation was strictly observed, ensuring recyclables were separated from non-recyclables.

Arbison emphasized that the success of the clean-up lies not only in the waste collected, but also in the strengthened cooperation among the youth, local residents, government agencies, and security forces. (SunStar Zamboanga)