Comelec expands voter access with registration hub at SM City Zamboanga

IN A continued effort to make essential government services more accessible to the public, Commission on Elections (Comelec)-Zamboanga City partnered with SM City Zamboanga to bring its Voter's Registration closer to the people.

From May 5 to 9, 2026, eligible voters may conveniently register at the Vinta Market, Upper Ground Level of SM City Zamboanga, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This initiative aims to encourage more Filipinos-especially first-time voters, transferees, and those needing record reactivation-to take part in the democratic process.

By bringing voter registration into a safe, accessible, and high-foot-traffic location, Comelec and SM reinforced their shared commitment to civic engagement and nation-building.

Shoppers and mallgoers can easily integrate this important civic duty into their daily routines, eliminating the need to travel far or wait in long lines at traditional registration centers.

SM City Zamboanga continues to serve not just as a shopping destination, but as a community hub where meaningful programs and public services come together-empowering individuals and strengthening communities.

Don't miss this opportunity to register and make your voice count. Head to your most-loved SM City Zamboanga and be part of shaping the nation's future. (PR)