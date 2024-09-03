Comelec launches voter registration in shopping mall

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) Zamboanga City is making it easier for citizens to register to vote with its latest initiative—mall voter registration at SM City Mindpro.

This convenient and accessible option aims to encourage more Zamboangueños to participate in the upcoming elections by bringing voter registration closer to the public.

Starting September 2, eligible voters can visit the voter’s registration area at Level 4 of SM City Mindpro to register for the upcoming elections.

The mall registration site will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., allowing residents to complete their voter registration during their shopping trips or lunch breaks.

Here are the schedules:

District 1: September 2 to 7, 2024

District 2: September 9 to 14, 2024

Ease of Access

Comelec’s partnership with SM City Mindpro is part of a broader strategy to enhance voter turnout by making the registration process more accessible. By setting up in a popular and easily accessible location, Comelec hopes to reach out to more citizens, particularly those who find it difficult to visit traditional registration centers due to distance or time constraints.

Who can register?

The mall registration is open to all eligible Filipino citizens who meet the following criteria:

At least 18 years old by the time of the election

A resident of the Philippines for at least one year and of the city/municipality where they intend to vote for at least six months before the election

Registrants are reminded to bring valid identification and any necessary documents to complete their registration.

A call to action

Comelec Zamboanga City urges all eligible voters to take advantage of this convenient opportunity.

“Your vote is your voice. By registering to vote, you are taking an important step in shaping the future of our country. We encourage everyone to make use of this accessible service at SM City Mindpro,” said Lawyer Jan Christian Babiera, Zamboanga City’s District 2 election officer. (PR)