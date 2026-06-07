Communities unite at R.T. Lim Boulevard for SM-led coastal cleanup drive

DEMONSTRATING a shared commitment to environmental stewardship and ocean conservation, SM City Mindpro and SM City Zamboanga successfully led a large-scale Coastal Cleanup Drive on June 7 along R.T. Lim Boulevard in celebration of World Oceans Day, bringing together communities, government agencies, academic institutions, and environmental advocates in a united effort to protect the city's coastal ecosystem.

A total of 925 volunteers participated in the activity, collecting 988.5 kilograms of waste from the shoreline. The initiative highlighted the power of collective action in addressing marine pollution and preserving the health of local waterways.

The cleanup was conducted in partnership with the City Government of Zamboanga and the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) – Zamboanga City, reinforcing a shared vision of creating cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable communities.

The coastal cleanup drew enthusiastic participation from volunteers representing government offices, educational institutions, civic groups, uniformed personnel, and private organizations. United by a common goal of environmental protection, participants worked hand in hand to help preserve the city's coastline, showcasing the spirit of volunteerism and collective responsibility in caring for the oceans and the environment.

The event commenced with a brief orientation emphasizing proper waste segregation, volunteer safety, and the importance of protecting marine environments. Participants then spread across designated cleanup zones, collecting plastic waste, discarded packaging materials, bottles, fishing debris, and other pollutants that threaten marine biodiversity and coastal communities.

“This initiative reflects the bayanihan spirit that unites our communities in caring for the environment,” said Aileen Ann Villa-Enriquez. “By working together, we not only clean our coastlines but also raise awareness about the critical role each individual plays in protecting our oceans for future generations.”

The Coastal Cleanup Drive forms part of the SM Green Movement, SM Supermalls' long-term sustainability platform that encourages environmental responsibility through programs focused on waste management, climate action, resource conservation, and community engagement.

Together, SM City Mindpro, SM City Zamboanga, and its partners reaffirm their commitment to safeguarding coastal resources and advancing sustainable practices that contribute to the well-being of present and future generations. (PR)