Community outreach program benefit 22 daycare students

TWENTY-TWO daycare students benefitted from the community outreach program facilitated by the 100th Infantry Battalion (100IB) in the province of Sulu, the military said Thursday, August 8, 2024.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said the outreach program titled “Give-A-Smile for Children”, was spearheaded by Donna Nasilin, owner of D’ Aesthetic Beauty Lounges in Zamboanga City, in partnership with Mellisa Ann Ucho of In-Vitro Clinical System.

The 4CRG said the outreach program was held on Monday, August 5, at the Child Development Center in Lambayong, Indanan, Sulu.

The 4CRG said the collaborative effort aimed to deliver essential services to daycare students.

According to the 4CRG, the recipient-students have received various toys, school supplies, and hygiene products such as soap.

The mothers of the children were also provided with slippers, the 4CRG said.

“This outreach program reflects the strong partnership between military and civilian entities, focusing on enhancing the well-being and happiness of the children in the community,” the 4CRG said in a statement.

Meanwhile, almost 500 residents have also benefitted from the outreach mission organized by the Junior Chamber International supported by the 11th Dental Detachment and 15th Civil-Military Operations on Saturday, August 3, in Bus-bus, Jolo, the capital town of Sulu.

The 4CRG said activity facilitated by the 35IB includes medical and dental services, feeding program, and school supply distribution.

The 4CRG said the activity aims to promote unity among soldiers and non-government organization in sustaining long-lasting peace and development in the area of operations of the 35IB. (SunStar Zamboanga)