Construction worker nabbed, P343,000 shabu seized in South Cotabato anti-drug sting

AUTHORITIES have arrested a construction worker in an anti-drug operation in South Cotabato, the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao (APC-WM) said Friday, May 17, 2024.

The APC-WM said the arrested HVI suspect was Balong Mendez, 50, who is listed as a high-value individual (HVI) drug personality.

He said Mendez was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Purok San Isidro 1, Poblacion village, Tampakan, South Cotabato on Tuesday, May 14.

The APC-WM said seized from Mendez were some 50.58 grams of suspected shabu worth P343,944.

The arrested suspect was placed under the custody of Tampakan Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

Mendez will be charged for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Percival Augustus Placer, Police Regional Office-Soccsksargen director, lauded the police operatives for the successful arrest of Mendez.

“The successful police operation is yet another manifestation of PRO 12's resolute desire of eradicating illegal drug activities, safeguarding the nation’s security, and upholding the rule of law,” Placer said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)