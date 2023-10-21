Construction worker, widow yield more than P446,000 drugs

AUTHORITIES have arrested a construction worker and a widow and seized some P446,760 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the police reported Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, said the two suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 12:27 a.m. Saturday, October 21, in Sto. Niño village, Zamboanga City.

Lorenzo only identified the two arrested suspects as a certain Palattao, 43, a construction worker, and Elly, 40, a widow.

Both arrested suspects are residents of Sto. Niño village.

Lorenzo said seized from the two suspects were some 65.7 grams of suspected shabu worth P466,760, a wallet, and P200 mark money.

He said the two suspects were detained at the headquarters of ZCPO in preparation for the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. <b>(SunStar Zamboanga)</b>