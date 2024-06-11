Construction worker wounded in gun attack

A CONSTRUCTION worker has survived although wounded in a gun attack along the highway in the east coast of Zamboanga City, the police said Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

The local police said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, along the Maria Clara Lorenzo Lobregat Highway in Quiniput village, Zamboanga City.

The police identified the victim as Fernando Panis, 34, a resident of Panubigan village, Zamboanga City.

The police said Panis, an excavator operator, was shot and wounded by one of two men riding tandem on a motorcycle that stopped in front of the heavy equipment the victim was operating.

The police learned the riding in tandem suspects sped towards the direction of the city proper after the incident.

Panis was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigation continues to determine the motive and the suspects behind the incident, the police said. (SunStar Zamboanga)