Construction worker yields P1.02-M shabu in buy-bust

LAWMEN arrested a construction worker tagged as a high value individual (HVI) and seized some P1.02 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

The Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) identified the arrested suspect as alias Munjimar, 33, a resident of Sitio Asinan in Kasanyangan village in the city.

The PDEG said the suspect was arrested in a buy-bust around 7:51 p.m. Monday, September 23, at a local mall in Tetuan village, Zamboanga City.

Seized from the suspect were some 150 grams of suspected shabu packed in three heat-sealed transparent plastic packs worth P1.02 million, two bundles of boodle money, topped with one genuine P1,000 marked money, a cellular phone, a national identification card, ecological and plastic bags, according to PDEG.

The arrested suspect was placed under the custody of the Zamboanga City Police Station 6 in preparation for the filing of case against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)