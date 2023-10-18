Continuing education program for Barmm teachers sought

TWO members of parliament (MP) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, have filed a measure seeking to establish a teachers’ continuing education program that would allow educators in the Barmm public school system to keep up with national and international trends and standards of instruction.

MPs Amir Mawallil and Rasol Mitmug, Jr. filed Parliament Bill No. 258 otherwise known as the Bangsamoro Teachers’ Continuing Education Act of 2023, which aims to ensure that teachers in Barmm are able to keep pace with the evolving field of education and are offered opportunities to refresh their knowledge.

“Education is an important pillar of a prosperous and progressive nation. And what better way to gauge the quality of education than to test the mettle of its most important asset: our teachers,” Mawallil said in a statement Wednesday, October 18.

“This measure aims to establish a Bangsamoro Teachers’ Continuing Education Program that is envisioned to upgrade the skills and knowledge of our educators to be at par, hopefully, with world standards of teaching,” Mawallil added.

Mitmug said the bill, once enacted into law, allows teachers to learn about innovative teaching methods, technologies and educational tools they can apply in their classroom practices and enhance the learning experience of students.

“Continuing education also upskills educators, which they can use to apply for promotions at work. This opens them to a world of opportunities for career growth and advancement, which very much impacts their livelihood and quality of life,” Mitmug said.

Under the bill, all public school teachers in Barmm will be required to complete every three years at least 18 hours of continuing education activities approved by the Bangsamoro Education Board (BEB), a body that has already been constituted under the Bangsamoro Administrative Code.

The BEB is mandated to administer the implementation of the program under the bill and is also tasked to promulgate the implementing rules and regulations of the measure within three months of enactment.

“The Board shall hire the required personnel to carry out essential tasks such as record-keeping, auditing, reporting, approval, and other functions,” the measure continued.

Funding for the measure shall be included in the annual Bangsamoro General Appropriations Act. <b>(SunStar Zamboanga)</b>