Cop, civilian hurt in 2 motorbike collision

TWO people, including a policeman, were injured in a collision of two motorcycles in a west coast village of this city, the local police reported Sunday, December 31.

The local police said the accident happened around 9:10 a.m., Saturday, December 30, along the village road in Zone 1, La Paz village, west of this city.

The police identified the victims as Police Corporal Rober Aroman, 29, a member of the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force and Jomar Francisco, 26, a resident of La Paz village.

Investigation showed that Aroman was driving a motorcycle towards the interior of La Paz village when he bumped into another motorcycle driven by Francisco when the policeman made a U-turn.

Both Aroman and Francisco were injured while their motorcycles were also damaged due to the impact of the collision.

The police said that Aroman and Franciso were rushed to the hospital for treatment. (SunStar Zamboanga)