Cop, cohort nabbed; P2.5-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Lanao del Sur

LAWMEN arrested two people, including a policeman, and seized some P2.5 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in Lanao del Sur, the police said Friday, November 28, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, did not release the identities of the arrested suspects, only saying the policeman is assigned in Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

However, reports from Lanao del Sur said the policeman is a 40-year-old staff sergeant, and the other suspect is a 42-year-old resident of Malabang town.

De Guzman said the suspects were arrested around 4 a.m. on Thursday, November 27, in Jose Abad Santos village, Malabang.

The suspects were flagged down during a checkpoint operation, and police found about 50 master cases of undocumented cigarettes worth P2.5 million in their vehicle.

The confiscated cigarettes were intended for delivery in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

De Guzman strongly condemned the involvement of the policeman in illegal activities, emphasizing that such actions undermine the integrity of the organization and erode public trust.

He also stressed that the arrest demonstrates Pro-Bar’s commitment to internal cleansing, transparency, and accountability, and its determination to remove individuals who tarnish the service and compromise public safety. (SunStar Zamboanga)