Cop, drug suspect killed in Basilan anti-drug operation

A POLICEMAN and a drug personality were killed while another suspect was arrested following a shootout during an anti-drug operation in Basilan province, the police said Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

The police identified the slain policeman as Police Chief Master Sergeant Jilhem Elmen, a member of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), and Immad Awwalun, a drug suspect.

The police said the shootout happened around 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, November 25, in Seronggon village, Hadji Mohammad Ajul, Basilan.

Before the shootout, the police said the PDEU operatives launched a buy-bust operation against Hamid Idarus alias Mids and his cohorts in Seronggon village, which resulted in the shootout.

The shootout ensued as the suspects opened fire upon sensing the presence of the approaching team, prompting the troops to return fire.

As a result, Elmen was hit and rushed to the hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead by the attending physician.

The police said Awwalun, a cohort of Idarus, was also killed during the shootout. Another cohort of Idarus, identified as Ridzmar Awwalun Muhammad, was arrested.

The police said Idarus and another cohort, who was also wounded, were able to escape during the shootout.

The operatives seized at the clash site some two grams of suspected shabu worth P13,600.

The police said the suspects will be charged for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)