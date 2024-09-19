Cop, PCG man, woman arrested in P13.6-M drug bust

LAWMEN arrested three people, including a policeman and a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and seized some P13.6 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Thursday, September 19, 2024.

The police identified the arrested suspects as Staff Sergeant Siddih Aliuddin Jr., 44; Seaman First Class Mohammad Abbas, 30; and, Mardie, the wife of Aliuddin and sister of Abbas.

Aluiddin is assigned to the Regional Headquarters Service Unit of Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula (PRO-9) while Abbas is assigned to the Coast Guard Station Isabela City, Basilan.

Police Colonel Romeo Espero, Jr., PRO-9, deputy director for operations, said the suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation launched by the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, along Maria Clara Lorenzo Lobregat highway, Zone 6, in Boalan village, Zamboanga City.

Espero supervised the conduct of the buy-bust operation launched by the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit with the support of the Naval Intelligence Security Group-Western Mindanao.

He said seized from the arrested suspects were some two kilos of suspected shabu worth P13.6 million, bundles of 899 pieces of P1,000 boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 marked money, plastic bags, and a car.

The arrested suspects alleged their supply of illegal drugs came from the province of Tawi-Tawi.

The suspects were detained at the Zamboanga City Police Office in preparation for the filing of case against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)