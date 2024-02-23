Cops advised to refrain from engaging in illegal acts

POLICE Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula director, has advised policemen should refrain from engaging in illegal activities and not contribute to any issues within the police organization.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Helen Galvez, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula information officer, said Friday, February 23, the guidance is one of the important messages Masauding has conveyed during his visit to Isabela City Police Station (ICPS).

Masauding along with his staff conducted a command visit to ICPS in Sunrise village, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province on Thursday, February 22.

Isabela City is under PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula since the city is not politically under the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) although it is part of Basilan province.

During the visit, Masauding emphasized the importance of personnel welfare, morale, health, safety and security in a talk with the officers, Galvez said.

She said a comprehensive briefing followed, where the accomplishments of the station were discussed and presented by Masauding himself.

The command visit was followed by a courtesy call to the Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Hataman at City Hall.

Masauding expressed his sincere gratitude for the Mayor's support in maintaining peace, order and the welfare of the Isabela City Police Station personnel.

Galvez said the courtesy visit concluded with fruitful results, which fostered a stronger bond between the regional leadership and the local authorities. (SunStar Zamboanga)