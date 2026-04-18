Cops arrest 1, seize P1.4-M smuggled cigarettes in Sultan Kudarat

POLICEMEN have arrested an individual and seized some P1.4 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in the province of Sultan Kudarat, an official said.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Ardiente, Police Regional Office-Soccsksargen director, identified the arrested individual as alias Moy-Moy, 34, a fisherman.

Ardiente said Moy-Moy was arrested around 1:45 a.m. Friday, April 17, in Purok 5, Kinudalan village, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

The operatives of Lebak Municipal Police Station and Second Sultan Kudarat Provincial Mobile Force Company were conducting security patrol when they chanced upon Moy-Moy without upper garment while carrying a carton box.

“Upon inspection, police officers discovered that the box he was carrying contained suspected smuggled cigarettes,” Ardiente said in his report.

“Further observation revealed additional cartons of similar items both inside and outside his (Moy-Moy) residence, which was open at the time,” he added.

Moy-Moy was arrested after he failed to present pertinent documents authorizing possession of the goods.

Ardiente said that the operatives seized 33 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes worth over P1.4 million.

The arrested suspect and the confiscated smuggled cigarettes were brought to Lebal Municipal Police Station for proper disposition and eventual turnover to the Bureau of Customs. (SunStar Zamboanga)