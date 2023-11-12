Cops arrest 1, seize P490,000 worth of contraband in Zamboanga City

AUTHORITIES have arrested one person and seized some P490,000 worth of contraband while on security patrol in Zamboanga City, the local police reported Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office director, said the contraband, consisting of 14 master cases of cigarettes, was seized around 6:45 p.m. Friday, November 10 on Kasalamatan Street in Kasanyangan village, Zamboanga City.

Lorenzo said the policemen were monitoring the presence of a most wanted person when they chanced upon a parked vehicle along Kasalamatan Street.

Lorenzo said when inspected, the vehicle was found to be loaded with 14 master cases of cigarettes worth P490,000.

He said the cigarettes were seized after the driver of the vehicle identified as Abdulgani Amil, 39, failed to present documents of his cargo.

He said the vehicle, its driver, and cargo were taken to the Zamboanga City Police Station 6 (ZCPS6) for documentation and will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

Meanwhile, the ZCPS6 is ascertaining the ownership of the vehicle in coordination with the Land Transportation Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)