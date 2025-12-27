Cops arrest 1, seize shipment of 7 kilos marijuana

LAWMEN arrested an individual and seized some seven kilos of dried marijuana leaves (kush) in a law enforcement operation in General Santos City, a top police official said Saturday, December 27, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Ardiente, Police Regional Office-12 (PRO-12) director, identified the arrested suspect as alias Ron, of legal age.

Ardiente said Ron was arrested on Monday, December 22, along Digos-Makar Road, Lagao village, General Santos City, for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code, which penalizes resistance and disobedience to a person in authority or their agents.

Ardiente said Ron voluntarily revealed during custodial investigation that he was expecting a parcel containing two kilos of suspected marijuana being transported through a courier service and that the package was consigned under the name alias “Bords.”

Courier tracking showed that its movement from Dasmariñas City to General Santos City was between December 20 and 26, 2025, Ardiente said.

He said the package containing two kilos of dried marijuana leaves was recovered by operatives from the warehouse of the courier firm in General Santos City.

He added that further verification with Ron led to the identification of another parcel consigned under the name alias “Makoy,” with similar packaging.

Upon lawful opening, it was found to contain approximately five kilograms of suspected dried marijuana leaves (kush). The parcel was likewise seized, documented, and placed under police custody for appropriate disposition in accordance with existing laws and procedures.

Ardiente said Ron confirmed his voluntary disclosure and willingness to cooperate with authorities after being fully apprised of his constitutional rights.

“This operation clearly demonstrates our strong resolve to cut off drug supply chains that attempt to use courier services and other deceptive methods,” Ardiente said.

“Preventing seven kilograms of marijuana from reaching our communities is a victory for public safety. We will continue to intensify our anti-illegal drugs campaign, and we urge the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)