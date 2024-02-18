Cops arrest 10th most wanted person

A MOST wanted person facing six-count rape cases was arrested in a law enforcement operation in this city after hiding for more than a year, the police said Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) identified the arrested wanted person as Jimmy Lorenzo, 41, a resident of Barigon Drive in Tugbungan village, this city.

The ZCPO said Lorenzo was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of a service warrant of arrest around 6:25 p.m. Saturday, February 17, at Santican Drive in Tugbungan village.

The police said Lorenzo has a pending warrant of arrest for six-count rape with no recommended bail issued by a local court dated February 15, 2023.

The police said Lorenzo is listed as the number 10 most wanted person in the jurisdiction of Zamboanga City Police Station 6 (ZCPS6).

Lorenzo was placed under the custody of ZCPS6 for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)