Cops arrest 2, seize P6.4-M smuggled cigarettes in Maguindanao

LAWMEN have arrested two individuals and seized around P6.4 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in Maguindanao del Norte, the police said Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, withheld the identities of the two arrested individuals but said they include a driver and helper of a mixer truck.

De Guzman said the two were arrested around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, in Sitio Marayag, Bayanga Norte village, Matanong, Maguindanao del Norte.

The policemen discovered cigarettes concealed in a drum after they noticed irregularities when they flagged down a mixer truck for inspection.

"The driver and his helper failed to present any legal transport documents," De Guzman said in his report.

He said the operatives have seized 7,550 reams of assorted smuggled cigarettes worth P6,460,384.

He said the driver and his helper are now under police custody, while further investigation is ongoing to determine the source and intended destination of smuggled cigarettes.

He said they remain steadfast in their commitment to enforce the law and combat all forms of illegal activities in the Bangsamoro Region.

He added they will continue to strengthen the conduct of checkpoint operations and coordination with partner agencies to protect the communities and uphold public order. (SunStar Zamboanga)