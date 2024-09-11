Cops arrest 2, seized P340K 'illegal drugs'

A HIGH-Value Individual (HVI) and his cohort were arrested while some P340,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized in an anti-drug operation in the province of Lanao del Sur, the police said Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, identified the arrested HVI as alias Kaway, and his cohort as alias Nor, both residents of Raya Saduc, Marawi City.

Daculan said the two suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, in West Kilikili, Wao, Lanao del Sur.

Daculan said they launched the buy-bust against the two arrested suspects following surveillance of their illegal activities.

Daculan said seized from Kaway and Nor were some 50 grams of suspected shabu packed in two medium-sized heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P340,000 and buy-bust money.

He said the inventory and marking of pieces of evidence were witnessed by a representative from the media and an official of West Kilikili village.

He said the two arrested suspects were detained in preparation for the filing of the case against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)