Cops arrest 3 HVIs, seize P476,000 illegal drugs

AUTHORITIES have arrested three high-value individuals (HVIs) and seized some P476,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in South Cotabato, the police said Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

The Area Police Command-Western Mindanao (APC-WM) said the arrested HVIs were only identified as alias Manong, 37, a construction worker; alias Junjun, 37, a farmer; and alias Enting, 27, also a farmer.

The APC-WM said the three HVIs were arrested in a buy-bust operation at Purok Boundary in Morales village, Koronadal City, South Cotabato on Sunday, April 14.

Seized from the three suspects were 70 grams of shabu packed in four plastic sachets worth P467,000, illegal drug paraphernalia and a pick-up truck.

The police said the buy-bust operation was launched after series of surveillance on the illegal drug activities of the suspects.

The police said the arrested suspects were placed under the custody of the police in Koronadal City for proper disposition and filing of cases. (SunStar Zamboanga)