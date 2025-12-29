Cops arrest 3, seize over P692,000 smuggled cigarettes in Basilan, Sultan Kudarat

AUTHORITIES have arrested three individuals and seized some P692,632.76 worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in Basilan and Sultan Kudarat provinces, the police said Monday, December 29.

Two of the three individuals were arrested in Basilan province, and the other one, a 30-year-old, was arrested in Sultan Kudarat.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, did not identify the two individuals arrested in the anti-smuggling operation on Monday, December 29, in Lower Port Holland village, Maluso, Basilan.

De Guzman said they were caught transporting 15 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P588,750.

Aside from the contraband, De Guzman said a minivan used in transporting the smuggled cigarettes was also seized.

The confiscated smuggled cigarettes and vehicle were turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Ardiente, Soccsksargen (Region 12) director, identified the suspect arrested in Sultan Kudarat as alias Mira, a resident of Isulan municipality.

Ardiente said Mira was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 2:13 p.m. Saturday, December 27, in Kalawag 3 village, Isulan.

Seized from the suspect were 132 reams of assorted cigarettes worth P103,882.76 and the buy-bust money consisting of one P100 bill and two P10 coins.

Ardiente commended the operating units for their diligence and coordination, stating that this accomplishment highlights the strong resolve of PRO 12 to curb the proliferation of smuggled goods.

“The campaign against smuggling is not just an economic concern—it directly affects public health and security,” he said.

“We will continue to intensify our operations against this illegal activity, and we call on the public and business sector to abide by the law and refrain from selling illicit products,” he added.

All three arrested suspects will be charged for violations of Republic Act 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act) and Republic Act 10643 (Graphic Health Warning Law). (SunStar Zamboanga)