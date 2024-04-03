Cops arrest 4 most wanted, 11 others in Zamboanga Peninsula

FOUR most wanted persons and 11 others were arrested in separate law enforcement operations through service of warrants of arrest from 12 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 12:01 a.m. to Wednesday, April 3 in Zamboanga Peninsula.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the four arrested most wanted persons as Benhajar Mustal, Elton Guilayan, Christopher Dagandan, and Ryan Salamon.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said Mustal, ranked first most wanted person (municipal level), was arrested by policemen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, in Poblacion village, Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Mustal has a pending warrant of arrest for two counts rape with no recommended bail issued by a court in Imelda, Zamboanga Sibugay, dated March 11, 2024.

The police said that Guilayan, ranked second most wanted person (municipal level), was arrested by policemen in a law enforcement operation against a wanted person around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 in Purok 6, Gaulan village, Diplahan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Guilayan was arrested by virtue of warrant of arrest for the crime of frustrated murder, with P200,000 recommended bail issued by a court in Imelda, Zamboanga Sibugay dated December 20, 2023.

The police said Dagandan, the sixth most wanted person (municipal level) was arrested by policemen in a law enforcement operation around 8:05 p.m. in Diplo village, Kumalarang, Zamboanga del Sur.

The police said Dagandan has a pending warrant of arrest for the crime of theft with recommended bail of P10,000 issued by a court of Margosatubig-Vincenzo Sagun, Zamboanga del Sur dated October 25, 2023.

The police served a warrant of arrest against Salamon around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Talisayan village, Zamboanga City.

The police said Salamon, ranked as the ninth most wanted person of Zamboanga City Police Station 11, has standing warrant of arrest for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 issued by a court of Zamboanga City dated March 22, 2024, for service of sentence.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the other arrested wanted persons as the following: Eduardo Catian; Michael Melendres; Suzett Otud; Jade Reynold Alvarado; John Icon Casalan; Earl Fernand Pabilona; Angine Sapalleda; Rogiben Gregorio; Joemar Posadas; Rosebert Villalon; and, Samsoden Maguindanaon.

They were arrested by policemen in different parts of Zamboanga Peninsula.

The police said the cases of the 11 other wanted persons included the following: acts of lasciviousness; statutory rape; estafa; anti-violence against women and their children act of 2004; robbery; slight physical injuries; alarm and scandal; Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016; and qualified theft.

“We will continue to do its mandate of arresting wanted persons who are properly charged before the courts. I urge the public to continue to support the efforts of PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula by providing any information that may help us in our mission of keeping the communities safe,” Police Brigaider General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said.

“Together, we can make a difference and ensure a peaceful and harmonious Zamboanga Peninsula,” Masauding added. (SunStar Zamboanga)