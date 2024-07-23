Cops arrest 4, seize P2.9-M smuggled cigarettes in Zamboanga Peninsula

LAWMEN have arrested four persons and seized some P2.9 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate anti-smuggling operations in Zamboanga Peninsula, the police said Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula, said that P2,062,800 of the total P2,934,700 confiscated smuggled cigarettes were seized in an intelligence-driven operation around 4:35 p.m. Monday, July 22, along the highway in Purok Camansilis in Baclay village, Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur.

Masauding said the shipment of smuggled cigarettes was seized in a checkpoint operation launched after the policemen have received information that boxes of cigarettes will be transported aboard a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) from Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte to Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Masauding said four male suspects were arrested and some 36 master cases of smuggled worth P2,062,800 were seized when the policemen flagged down the SUV for inspection.

The arrested suspects were brought to Tukuran Municipal Police Station for proper disposition while the confiscated smuggled cigarettes were turned over to the Bureau of Custom for proper disposicion.

Masauding said that smuggled cigarettes worth P700,000 were seized by policemen in an anti-smuggling operation around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, July 21, at the port area in Laih village, Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The anti-smuggling operation in Siay resulted to the confiscation of 36 master cases and 70 reams of smuggled cigarettes.

No arrest was made since the supposed owner abandoned the smuggled cigarettes upon sensing the presence of the policemen at the port of Siay.

The seized contrabands were brought to Siay Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

Meanwhile, Masauding said that some P171,900 worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized by policemen around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Sitio Bunkhouse in Sirawai Proper village, Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte.

He said no one was arrested as the supposed owner managed to escape aboard a motorboat leaving behind the smuggled cigarettes covered with coconut husks.

The confiscated smuggled cigarettes were brought to Sirawai Municipal Police Station for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)