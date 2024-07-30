Cops arrest carnapper, recover motorbike

LAWMEN have arrested an alleged carnapper minutes after a motorcycle was robbed in the business district in downtown Zamboanga City, the police said Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

The local police did release the identity of the arrested suspect except to say he is a 39-year-old male and a resident of Tonggosong village, Simunul, Tawi-Tawi.

The local police said the suspect was arrested by the operatives of the Zamboanga City Police Station 11 (ZCPS11) on a private wharf in Baliwasan village, Zamboanga City.

The police said the ZCPS11 operatives launched a pursuit operation after the owner of the motorcycle reported that her motorbike was robbed by an unidentified person.

The lady reported to the ZCPS11 that she parked her motorcycle around 8:45 a.m. Monday, July 29, in front of a business establishment in Zone II village, Zamboanga City, to buy some meat.

Upon returning, she discovered that her motorcycle was gone, prompting her to report the incident to the ZCPS11.

The ZCPS11 operatives led by Police Captain Mohamar Mariwa, ZCPS11 officer-in-charge, quickly launched an investigation and learned a male suspect, wearing black t-shirt and blue baseball cap, driven the stolen motorcycle towards San Jose Gusu village, Zamboanga City.

The ZCPS11 operatives have arrested the suspect during a pursuit operation and recovered the stolen motorcycle that was already loaded into a wooden-hulled ferry expected to depart from a private wharf in Baliwasan village en route to the province of Tawi-Tawi.

The arrested suspect and the recovered motorcycle are now under the custody of ZCPS11 for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)