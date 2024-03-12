Cops arrest gunsmith, seize high-powered guns

LAWMEN have arrested a gunsmith and seized several high-powered firearms, ammunition and gun parts in a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police reported Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested gunsmith only as a certain Gaga.

Masauding said Gaga was nabbed by way of service of search warrant around 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 11, in Purok Mangga, Kima village, Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Seized from Gaga were two M-16 Armalite rifles, two KG9 automatic rifles, a KG9 pistol, three 12-guage shotguns, four caliber .38 revolvers, a caliber .22 revolver, ammunition of different caliber, assorted gun parts, a caliber 40-millimeter high explosive and various gunsmith tools.

Masauding said the search warrant was issued against Gaga by a court in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay for violation of Republic Act 10591, also known as the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunitions Regulation Act.

Gaga was placed under the custody of the police in Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay for documentation and proper disposition.

"I commend the joint operatives led by the Regional Intelligence Division for the successful seizure of illegal firearms and ammunition in the municipality of Payao. This operation is a result of the dedication of our law enforcement officers in ensuring the safety and security of our communities," said Masauding.

"By removing these illegal weapons from circulation, we have taken a significant step towards preventing the occurrence of shooting incidents. Further, we kindly urge individuals in possession of unlicensed firearms to surrender them, as holding onto such items could lead to potential criminal charges," he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)