Cops arrest HVI, seize P408,000 shabu in Lanao del Sur

LAWMEN have arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized some P408,000 illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in the province of Lanao del Sur, the police said Saturday, August 24.

The police only identified the arrested HVI suspect as alias Jobare, 52 years old.

The police said Jobare was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 12:05 p.m. Thursday, August 22, in East Kili-Kili village, Wao, Lanao del Sur.

Seized from the possession of Jobare were some 60 grams of suspected shabu worth P408,000, a cellular phone and P1,000 marked money, according to the police.

Jobare was arrested by policemen in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group and Regional Intelligence Unit.

The police said Jobare was detained in preparation for the filing of case against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)Photo filename: jobare.jpg

ZAMBOANGA. Lawmen arrests alias Jobare (2nd from right), a high-value individual (HVI) and seize some P408,000 illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation around 12:05 p.m. Thursday, August 22, in East Kili-Kili village, Wao, Lanao del Sur. Jobare was detained in preparation for the filing of case against him. (SunStar Zamboanga)

Cops arrest HVI, seize P408K shabu in Lanao del Sur

LAWMEN have arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized some P408,000 illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in the province of Lanao del Sur, the police said Saturday, August 24.

The police only identified the arrested HVI suspect as alias Jobare, 52 years old.

The police said Jobare was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 12:05 p.m. Thursday, August 22, in East Kili-Kili village, Wao, Lanao del Sur.

Seized from the possession of Jobare were some 60 grams of suspected shabu worth P408,000, a cellular phone and P1,000 marked money, according to the police.

Jobare was arrested by policemen in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group and Regional Intelligence Unit.

The police said Jobare was detained in preparation for the filing of case against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)