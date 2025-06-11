Cops arrest HVI, seize P6.8-M ‘shabu’ in Lanao del Sur anti-drug operation

AUTHORITIES have seized some P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs as they arrested a high-value individual (HVI) in an intelligence-driven anti-drug operation in Lanao del Sur, the police said Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, identified the arrested suspect as alias Menso, a resident of Bagu-Ingud village, Ditsa-an Ramain town.

Daculan said Menso was arrested in a buy-bust operation Tuesday evening, June 10, in Lilod Saduc village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Seized from Menso were a kilo of suspected shabu packed in six knot-tied plastic bags worth P6.8 million, a genuine P500 marked bill placed on top of a bundle of 99 pieces of cut, photocopied P500 bills used as boodle money and placed in an ecological bag, and a motorcycle with no registered plate number.

Daculan said the arrested suspect was placed under the custody of the Marawi City Police Station in preparation for the filing of a case for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He commended the dedication and cooperation of all involved units, emphasizing that the success of the anti-drug operation stemmed from a month-long surveillance and intelligence buildup.

The anti-drug operation was launched by a joint team of operatives from the different police units in Lanao del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)