Zamboanga

Cops arrest HVI, seize P6.8-M ‘shabu’ in Lanao del Sur anti-drug operation

ZAMBOANGA. Police operatives arrest a high-value individual (HVI) and seize some P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in an intelligence-driven buy-bust operation in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, on Tuesday, June 10.
ZAMBOANGA. Police operatives arrest a high-value individual (HVI) and seize some P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in an intelligence-driven buy-bust operation in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, on Tuesday, June 10. (SunStar Zamboanga)
Published on

AUTHORITIES have seized some P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs as they arrested a high-value individual (HVI) in an intelligence-driven anti-drug operation in Lanao del Sur, the police said Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, identified the arrested suspect as alias Menso, a resident of Bagu-Ingud village, Ditsa-an Ramain town.

Daculan said Menso was arrested in a buy-bust operation Tuesday evening, June 10, in Lilod Saduc village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Seized from Menso were a kilo of suspected shabu packed in six knot-tied plastic bags worth P6.8 million, a genuine P500 marked bill placed on top of a bundle of 99 pieces of cut, photocopied P500 bills used as boodle money and placed in an ecological bag, and a motorcycle with no registered plate number.

Daculan said the arrested suspect was placed under the custody of the Marawi City Police Station in preparation for the filing of a case for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He commended the dedication and cooperation of all involved units, emphasizing that the success of the anti-drug operation stemmed from a month-long surveillance and intelligence buildup.

The anti-drug operation was launched by a joint team of operatives from the different police units in Lanao del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph