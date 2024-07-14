Cops arrest kidnapping suspect in manhunt operation

JOINT tracker team of policemen arrested a kidnapping suspect listed as one of the wanted persons in a law enforcement operation in the province of Lanao del Sur, the police said Sunday, July 14.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, identified the arrested suspect as alias Jab, a resident of Gacap village, Piagapo town in that province.

Daculan said Jab was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest on Thursday, July 11, in Pawak village, Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur.

Daculan said Jab has standing warrant of arrest for the crime of kidnapping and serious illegal detention with no recommended bail and is listed as the top 1 most wanted person in Marantao, Lanao del Sur.

He said the joint tracker team have arrested Jab after they successfully located his hiding place following two months of diligent intelligence tracking and coordination in nearby towns.

He said Jab was brought to Marantao municipal police station documentation while waiting for the return of his warrant of arrest to its issuing court.

Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region acting director, commanded the joint tracker team’s relentless efforts to locate and arrest the kidnapping suspect.

Tanggawohn said the operation showcased that by means of collaboration and engagement among authorities and the public, crime prevention and solutions become more feasible. (SunStar Zamboanga)