Cops arrest P1.5M heist suspect in Zamboanga del Norte

LAWMEN have arrested the suspect in the P1.5 million robbery and recovered substantial amount of the loot in pursuit operations on Thursday, January 15, 2026, four days after the incident at a business establishment in Zamboanga Sibugay.

Police Colonel Barnard Danie Dasugo, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, said the suspect, whose identity was withheld, was arrested around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, in Anungan village, Sibugo, Zamboanga del Norte.

Dasugo said the robbery happened on Sunday evening at Ipil Shoppers Choice, in Poblacion village, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay and was discovered by the establishment's daytime security.

Investigation revealed the suspect gained entry into Ipil Shoppers Choice by climbing on top of a parked truck and accessing the second-floor stockroom of the building.

The suspect then proceeded downstairs, forcibly destroyed a padlocked door leading to the vault area, and forcibly opened the vault.

The suspect carted away an estimated P1.5 million in cash before fleeing aboard tricycle that was waiting nearby.

Dasugo said the suspect fled toward the province of Zamboanga del Norte using a tricycle and initially evaded arrest from pursuing policemen.

However, Dasugo said continuous pursuit led to the arrest of the suspect while riding a red multicab vehicle in Anungan village, Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte.

"This successful arrest highlights the effectiveness of our continuous coordination among police units and our commitment to ensure that perpetrators of criminal acts are swiftly brought before the law," Dasugo said in a statement.

He said recovered from the possession of the suspect were P587,000 consisting of 400 pieces of P1,000 bills 65 pieces of P200 bills 1,500 pieces of P100 bills 300 pieces of P50 bills.

The suspect was detained at Ipil Municipal Police Station in preparation for the filing of charges against him. (SunStar Zamboanga)