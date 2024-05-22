Cops arrest teenage suspect, seize P1.1-M illegal drugs

LAWMEN have arrested a teenage suspect and seized some P1.1 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga del Sur province, the police said Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gilzen Niño Manese, Pagadian City police chief, identified the arrested suspect as Benhalid Ampuan, 19, a resident of Tambacan village, Iligan City.

Manese said Ampuan was arrested by policemen in a buy-bust operation around 2:32 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, in Purok Malipayon, Dao village, Pagadian City, the capital of Zamboanga del Sur.

Seized from the Ampuan were some 160 grams of suspected shabu packed in eight heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P1,108,400, a cellular phone, seven pieces of P1,000 boodle money topped with one P1,000 marked money, an Eco bag, and, a box, according to Manese.

He said Ampuan will be charged for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Ampuan was placed under the custody of Pagadian City Police Station. (SunStar Zamboanga)