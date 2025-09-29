Cops arrest top 2 most wanted person in Barmm

AUTHORITIES have arrested in a law enforcement operation one of the most wanted persons in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), an official said Monday, September 29, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, identified the arrested fugitive as alias Buagas, of legal age.

De Guzman said Buagas was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest on Friday, September 26, in Poblacion Village, Marawi City in the Bangsamoro province of Lanao del Sur.

De Guzman said Buagas has pending warrant of arrest for the crime of multiple frustrated murders and was ranked as the Top 2 Most Wanted Person in Barmm.

“His arrest was the result of a coordinated law enforcement operation by the police operatives in Lanao del Sur with the active support of the Bangsamoro communities,” De Guzman said in his report.

He commended the operating units for their dedication in the police’s campaign against wanted individuals, and extended his appreciation to the local community for their active support to the anti-criminality campaign of PRO-BAR. (SunStar Zamboanga)